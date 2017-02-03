Business

February 3, 2017 7:33 PM

Arizona State backs out of deal to bring Coyotes to Tempe

The Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz.

Arizona State University has pulled out of a deal with the Arizona Coyotes to build a new arena in Tempe, leaving the NHL franchise's future in limbo yet again.

The school announced Friday it has no intention of proceeding with a development agreement, an option to lease or any other agreement with the Coyotes.

The Coyotes announced in November plans to build a new arena with Arizona State near its campus, appearing to end a long process to find the team a permanent home.

The Coyotes were operated by the NHL for four seasons after the former owner took it into bankruptcy in 2009 and the City of Glendale re-negotiated a lease agreement Gila River Arena, where they have played since 2003.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos