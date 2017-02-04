I-10 closures in west Phoenix planned for interchange work

Closures of three-mile stretches of Interstate 10 on Phoenix's west are planned this month as the state prepares for construction of a new freeway interchange.
The Department of Transportation says westbound I-10 will be closed between 51st and 75th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday, February 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Eastbound I-10 between 75th and 51st avenues will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
McDowell Road will serve as a primary local detour route during each of the weekend closures.
ADOT says drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays and suggests they allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
The closures are for preparations for construction of an interchange with the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.
