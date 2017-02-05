North Dakota scouting program aims to protect crops

Industry wide commodity price drops have been driving up the acreage of crops known as pulses nationwide, and the region encompassing northwest North Dakota and northeastern Montana at the epicenter of the growth.
A new scouting program is looking to guard against the development of crop diseases in pluses, which are legumes such as peas, chickpeas, lentils and beans, the Williston Herald (http://bit.ly/2j0SiUQ) reported.
The program aims to provide producers with advanced warning of issues such as insects and diseases. It is modeled after a statewide Integrated Pest Management survey that is already in place for barley, wheat, durum, soybeans and sunflowers.
Audrey Kalil helped start the western North Dakota pulse scouting program in 2016. She says the report gives producers an up-to-date report of what to expect.
"If you are scouting, it can tell you what to look for so you are not looking for absolutely everything under the sun," Kalil said.
Kalil will be discussing the scouting program, its findings and future uses during the second annual MonDak Pulse Day, a conference scheduled for Feb. 15. She hopes to find more fields to survey for the growing season this year.
"The 2017 Pulse Day will be a great opportunity for farmers, agronomists, crop advisors, and ag industry professionals to learn about pulse crop diseases," said Clair Keene, an organizer for the event.
Comments