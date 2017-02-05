Hawaii lawmakers tackle bathroom outlaws, gas-free cars

Hawaii lawmakers plan to tackle bills on for-profit universities, bathroom vandals and renewable energy in the upcoming week at the Legislature.
Here are a few bill hearings and events to keep an eye on:
BATHROOM OUTLAWS — Vandals have been breaking toilets and sinks in public restrooms around the islands. After a slew of incidents, lawmakers want to do something about it. They've introduced a bill to make it a crime to damage a toilet, urinal, bathroom stall, mirror or sink and render it unusable and to set fire to trash cans. The bill will be heard in the Senate Judiciary committee Monday morning.
PROFITABLE UNIVERSITIES — Responding to problems at for-profit colleges including high default rates on student loan, Rep. Matt LoPresti is introducing a bill that would require for-profit colleges and universities to disclose in all print, electronic media and signs that they are for-profit businesses. The bill will be heard Tuesday afternoon in the House Higher Education Committee.
GAS-FREE CARS — Renewable energy advocates are pushing for a transformation of the transportation sector, calling for 100 percent renewable transportation by 2045. The bill — which would set a goal, but not a requirement — is scheduled for decision-making in the House Energy and Environmental Protection Committee Tuesday morning.
RENEWABLE REWARDS — Many share the goal of increasing the state's renewable energy, but not everyone loves the view of a windmill or solar farm from their home. A bill would allow the Public Utilities Commission to set preferential rates for communities that host renewable energy projects. The bill is scheduled for decision-making in the House Energy and Environmental Protection Committee Tuesday morning.
BLACK LIVES MATTER — A group led by black, Micronesian, immigrant and Native Hawaiian women are inviting the public to an event where they'll talk about organizing and reacting to President Donald Trump. Reps. Cedric Gates and Kaniela Ing along with the feminist group Af3irm Hawaii will host the gathering Friday afternoon in the Capitol auditorium.
Comments