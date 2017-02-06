$3M UNH donation to expand engineering laboratory

The University of New Hampshire is using a $3 million donation from anonymous alumnus to build a new engineering laboratory wing to support a recently created bachelor's degree in ocean engineering.
The School of Marine Sciences and Ocean Engineering was founded in 2013. The building expansion will include four research labs, an instrumentation lab, a machine shop and a computer cluster room for students. It will also house a 90-seat lecture hall, a seminar classroom and a large covered outdoor workspace. The new features expected to be ready in the fall.
The research labs will provide space for UNH's four identified areas of academic study and research within ocean engineering: ocean structures, coastal sediments, ocean acoustics and marine robotics.
