The Latest: Patagonia to boycott Outdoor Retailer in Utah

1:11 Eman Ali arrives to U.S. after delayed by Trump order Pause

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:17 Livingston schools, police train for a mass school shooting

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening