ADM 4Q profit tumbles, falls short of forecasts

Archer Daniels Midland Co. reported a steep drop in fourth-quarter profit as it continues to face a tough market for agricultural products
The Chicago company sells and transports crops, makes animal feed, produces ethanol for fuel and makes sweeteners and other ingredients for food. A mix of low energy prices and stockpiles of grain have been cutting into the company's bottom line for several quarters, though conditions are improving.
The company's profit fell 41 percent to $424 million, or 73 cents per share, without the benefit for a key sales gain reported last year. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.
Revenue rose less than 1 percent to $16.5 billion in the period.
"We capitalized on an improved environment, delivering stronger fourth quarter performance after working through difficult market conditions earlier in the year," said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.
ADM shares have decreased nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 2 percent. The stock has climbed 29 percent in the last 12 months.
