New bridge span on Lake Barkley to be set in place

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the new 550-foot main span of the Lake Barkley Bridge will be set in place next week.
The $20 million steel basket-handle arch will replace the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge, which was built in 1932. The new bridge crosses the lake at Canton in Trigg County along US 68.
The old bridge had two travel lanes, and the new span will have four, plus a 10-foot multi-use trail.
On Feb. 14, the arch will be floated next to the main piers and raised about 80 feet. Barges then will move the span between piers and the arch will be lowered into position on the piers.
While the work is going on, US 68 could be closed for up to 48 hours.
Comments