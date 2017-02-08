Business

Non-passenger train derailment snarls westbound LIRR service

New York City transit officials say limited westbound service has been restored on the Long Island Rail Road after a non-passenger train derailed.

LIRR officials say all westbound service through Jamaica Station in Queens was suspended around 4 a.m. Wednesday due to the derailment. Officials say no injuries were reported.

The railroad says limited westbound serve was restored around 5:40 a.m., but commuters should expect delays and train cancellations during the morning rush.

There's no word on when full restoration of service is expected.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal.

