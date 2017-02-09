Worker critically injured in chemical explosion at plant

A fire official says one worker was critically injured by a chemical explosion at a poultry processing plant in Selbyville.
Selbyville Fire Chief Matthew Sliwa said by telephone that firefighters were called to the Mountaire Farms plant about 3 a.m. Thursday and one worker was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Sliwa says the worker mixed two chemicals in a sprayer to clean equipment. He says the chemicals reacted inside the sprayer and exploded, injuring the worker.
Sliwa says no one else was hurt, but others had to be decontaminated.
