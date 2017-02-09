Gas pipeline explosion in St. Charles Parish

There's been an explosion and fire at a pipeline near a natural gas processing plant in Paradis.
St. Charles Parish spokesman Tristan Babin confirms the blast occurred just after 7 p.m. at a Phillips 66 pipeline near the Williams Discovery plant. The fire has closed Highway 90 and Highway 631 in both directions in St. Charles Parish.
Babin says residents in that area have been asked to evacuate.
There was no immediate word of any injuries.
He says it was not immediately known what caused the blast.
Comments