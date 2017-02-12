Toledo residents unsure how to use former Iowa Juvenile Home

Residents of a central Iowa city are unsure what they want the state to do with a 27-acre former state juvenile home that Gov. Terry Branstad ordered closed in 2014.
Matrix Design Group has presented three options for the 16 buildings and nearly 143,000 square feet of the Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, The Courier (http://bit.ly/2knvSOa ) reported. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board hired the company to determine how to develop the space.
"The big thing is we want to try and look at what's a good economic reuse of the facility, what could bring jobs back into the community to replace the jobs that were lost when the facility closed, and address the overall community needs," said Rick Rust of Matrix.
Two options would keep part of the grounds as an educational facility and devote the rest to residential living. The third makes the entire area a mix of senior housing and residential living.
Jeff Donohoe, of Matrix, said the first two options would create more than 50 jobs, and the third option would create more than 20 jobs. The juvenile home had about 90 employees when it closed.
The first two options would bring in an estimated $144,000 and $138,000 in yearly property taxes, respectively. The third would bring in about $248,000 annually in property taxes.
More than 50 people who attended the meeting offered questions and critiques but didn't unite behind a specific plan.
