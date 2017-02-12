Peru's fugitive former president a no show in Israel

Peru's fugitive former president was not on a plane from San Francisco to Tel Aviv Sunday night, Israel's Foreign Ministry said, following reports he was en route amid an international manhunt for his arrest over a corruption scandal in South America.
Alejandro Toledo, whose wife has dual Belgian-Israeli citizenship, had been believed to be in San Francisco over the weekend and was thought to be aboard a flight to Israel, which does not have an extradition treaty with the South American nation.
But Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Toledo was not on the flight from San Francisco that landed Sunday night.
Earlier, the ministry said Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, would only be allowed into Israel "once his affairs in Peru are settled."
An international manhunt has been underway since a judge issued an arrest order for Toledo, finding that there was a high probability he had received bribes from a Brazilian construction firm that has admitted to paying off officials throughout Latin America.
Toledo is accused of accepting some $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht to help the company win a contract to build a highway from Brazil to Peru's Pacific Coastline.
Odebrecht last year admitted in a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to paying some $800 million in bribes to politicians throughout Latin America, including $29 million during the 2001-2006 governments of Toledo and his two successors.
Toledo, who was last believed to be in Paris a week ago, has denied any wrongdoing.
