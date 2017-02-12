Historic gin building eyed for development in Prattville

Developers in the central Alabama city of Prattville are looking at a plan to bring new life into a historic landmark.
LEDIC Realty Co. is trying to finish a deal to purchase an old cotton gin factory at the town's center with plans to restore it as loft-style apartments.
The Montgomery Advertiser (http://on.mgmadv.com/2krKNGX ) reports the $20 million project would be located in the old Continental Eagle complex beside a mill pond in downtown Prattville.
The city grew up around the old brick building after Daniel Pratt founded the town in 1839.
Continental Gin continued making cotton gins in Prattville until around 2008, when production was moved overseas. The company closed operations for good in Prattville in 2011, leaving the building.
LEDIC plans on creating 146 apartments at the site.
Comments