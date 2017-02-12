Piceance Basin drilling picking up after years of decline

After years of sliding downhill, energy producers have increased plans for drilling in the Piceance Basin.
The (Grand Junction) Sentinel reports that as many as eight rigs could be operating this spring.
Industry officials say that drilling activity is tightly tied to the price of natural gas. They say that while they might have made drilling plans for a period of years, they now are making them on tighter schedules that are more tuned to costs and the prices that natural gas can fetch.
The Piceance Basin once was the domain of major energy players. But those companies have largely been replaced by smaller, closely held companies.
The main driver is the price of natural gas, which has inched up toward $3 per unit and ended the week at $3.14.
Comments