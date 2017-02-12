Business

February 12, 2017 9:16 PM

Akron cites savings as massive sewer project proceeds

The Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio

Officials say a $1.1 billion Akron water and sewer project is under budget as work that includes a massive underground tunnel continues.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jP3A2J ) a drill will begin cutting a 27-foot circle this July for a tunnel just over a mile long.

The tunnel is a major component of the northeastern Ohio city's project meant to limit overflows into local waterways. The cost is about $300 million below original estimates.

Engineers say none of the city's estimated annual 742 million gallons of wastewater-rain mix will touch the Little Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) River by the project's court-ordered completion in 2028.

The project will combine the new tunnel and other smaller tunnels with green components such as porous asphalt and wetlands.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos