Akron cites savings as massive sewer project proceeds

Officials say a $1.1 billion Akron water and sewer project is under budget as work that includes a massive underground tunnel continues.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jP3A2J ) a drill will begin cutting a 27-foot circle this July for a tunnel just over a mile long.
The tunnel is a major component of the northeastern Ohio city's project meant to limit overflows into local waterways. The cost is about $300 million below original estimates.
Engineers say none of the city's estimated annual 742 million gallons of wastewater-rain mix will touch the Little Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) River by the project's court-ordered completion in 2028.
The project will combine the new tunnel and other smaller tunnels with green components such as porous asphalt and wetlands.
