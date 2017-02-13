Gas prices still falling a bit in Northern New England

Retail gas prices are still falling or staying flat in northern New England.
Gas price website GasBuddy's survey says the average retail gasoline price in Vermont has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.31. The price went down slightly in Maine, to $2.32. In New Hampshire, the price was unchanged from last week, at $2.21 per gallon.
The national average has increased 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27 per gallon.
The national average stands 57.9 cents higher per gallon from a year ago.
