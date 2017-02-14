Lawmakers in upstate New York have approved legislation that protects job applicants who have criminal records from discrimination.
Albany County legislators voted to "ban the box" Monday night in a 32-3 vote. The measure will prohibit the county from asking candidates about their criminal history on applications and in interviews.
Proponents of the reform cite unfair treatment of people who have a criminal record.
Legislators say the county can probe about criminal history after they extend an employment offer but applicants will have a chance to respond.
Albany follows several other New York counties that have also passed similar laws.
