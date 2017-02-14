Deputy: Central California man struck, killed woman at work

Authorities say a man hit and killed a woman in a dispute while the two worked together in a Central California power plant.
Tony Botty of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the 28-year-old man is under arrest.
Investigators say the man and the woman had worked together on a project through the first part of the day.
They say that after lunch something caused the man to strike the woman with an unspecified object, causing her to fall to the ground unconscious.
Investigators say some workers nearby saw the woman on the ground and attempted to revive her; others restrained the man until authorities arrived.
Medics also could not revive the woman, who had died.
The investigation is ongoing.
