Facility offers home for those with memory loss

BeeHive Homes, an assisted living facility, will open its doors to new residents later this month.
BeeHive Homes will be one of many assisted living centers in Greater Lafayette, but it sets itself apart with a small-scale, targeted approach to care.
The home, locally owned by Dr. Sailaja Damineni, is designed for those coping with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. The care and layout of BeeHive are intended to create a comfortable, communal atmosphere for residents.
The communal spaces are open and bright, said Angi Goodwin, BeeHive administrator, in order to better facilitate interaction among residents and staff.
"Even the kitchen is open," Goodwin said. "The residents can sit there at the counter top and interact with the staff. It gives it a homey feeling, instead of feeling like everything is done behind closed doors."
Although doors to the outside are protected by key codes, for the safety of residents, Goodwin said residents are free to wander the halls and the communal spaces. In fact, the facility is designed with this in mind.
"Wandering is something they can do to help burn off stress," she said. The floor plan is all one story with no long winding hallways or stairwells to navigate.
There will be only 20 rooms at BeeHive, and while Goodwin anticipates most of the apartments will be occupied by individuals, couples can be accommodated.
Another benefit of targeting care specifically to those dealing with memory loss, Goodwin said, is the ability to hire primarily staff with experience in memory loss care.
Every single staff member will have a relationship with the resident, Goodwin said, so hiring a team with the appropriate experience is vital. The home will strive for less of a clinical feel and a more laid-back, familial atmosphere.
"It's just like at home when your mom is going to help you do the laundry."
Another rare aspect of Beehive's care, Goodwin added, is residents and their families will be charged a flat rate instead of a level of care charge. This means if a resident's condition worsens their fee to remain at the facility does not go up.
"It's hard to budget for long-term care needs," Goodwin said. "This way families really know where they stand."
