Providence design committee approves Wexford complex

Two developers are one step closer to building a complex in downtown Providence.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ll3UWZ) that on Monday Providence's Downtown Design Review Committee voted unanimously to forward the proposed Wexford Science & Technology innovation complex and hotel to the I-95 Redevelopment District Commission for approval. The 195 Commission meets Monday but will have to wait for the land panel to consider zoning and designs before a vote.
Baltimore based firm Wexler and New England area real estate company CV Properties joined for the venture. Brown University's School of Professional Studies and the Cambridge Innovation Center are expected to rent from the proposed complex. An Aloft hotel will also find a home in the building.
The Department of Planning has outlined requirements necessary for construction of the complex.
