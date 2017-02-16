Business

February 16, 2017 3:53 AM

Alabama-based industrial company buys Maine power plant

The Associated Press
STACYVILLE, Maine

An Alabama company has bought a closed power plant in Maine.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2ll9t7D ) that an Alabama-based company called 42 Railroad Ave LLC agreed to buy a biomass power plant in Stacyville from Niagara Worldwide for an unspecified amount. Sherman Development last operated the plant.

Steven Johnson, the company's CEO, says he plans to rebuild the turbine in an attempt to produce more than 100 tons of activated carbon each day.

Johnson says that the renovated plant could bring 300 jobs to the region. The company has already started the process of renewing permits for the plant.

42 Railroad plans to reopen by late June.

