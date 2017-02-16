Norfolk restaurateur joins 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

A restaurant owner in Norfolk says his businesses will close as part of the national "Day Without Immigrants" protest.
Jorge Romero owns Jessy's Tienda y Taqueria and Jessy's Taco Bistro. He says about 60 percent of his employees are immigrants, including workers from Mexico and India.
Romero says he and his staff will undoubtedly take a financial hit on Thursday, but he hopes it contributes to a noticeable dip in income tax revenue across the nation.
If not, he says the impact of the protest could simply be a show of unity. Romero says President Donald Trump's policies seem to be a "persecution of anybody who does not quote-un-quote belong here."
The 34-year-old Romero was born in Texas and grew up in Mexico City and eastern North Carolina.
