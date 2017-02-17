Nonprofit: Most West Virginia major roads in shoddy shape

A nonprofit transportation group says most West Virginia major roads are in shoddy shape and that motorists spent $758 million each year in extra vehicle operating costs from driving on them.
The report released Thursday by Washington, D.C.-based TRIP found 29 percent of the major roads in West Virginia were in poor condition, 55 percent were in mediocre or fair condition and 17 percent were in good condition.
The group says the extra vehicle operating costs for West Virginia drivers include accelerated vehicle depreciation, additional repair costs and increased fuel consumption and tire wear.
Gov. Jim Justice has proposed raising the gas tax and motor vehicle fee to pay for highway construction.
Groups are gathering Friday to push lawmakers for increased funding to fix roads and bridges.
