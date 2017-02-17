Second contractor pleads guilty in Atlanta bribery scheme

A second construction company owner has pleaded guilty after he was accused of conspiring to pay bribes to get contracts with the city of Atlanta.
News outlets report that 64-year-old Charles P. Richards, Jr. of Tucker pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bribery.
Federal prosecutors say that from 2010 to August 2015 Richards paid more than $185,000 to get contracts. Authorities say he believed some of the money would be paid to city officials with influence over the contracting process.
Richards faces up to five years in jail, a $250,000 maximum fine and could be forced to pay restitution to city taxpayers when he is sentenced April 28.
Contractor Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. pleaded guilty last month for his part in the bribery scheme.
