UPS worker accused of stealing Oxycodone from VA pharmacies

Virginia State Police have charged a shipping company worker with allegedly stealing 3,500 Oxycodone tablets being shipped to veterans.
The agency says in a news release that 22-year-old Schuylar Lotts of Staunton was arrested Thursday. He is charged with dozens of larceny, drug possession and possession with intent to distribute.
Troopers say Lotts intercepted parcels being shipped from Veteran Affairs pharmacies in Virginia and West Virginia to patients in central Virginia. Authorities say the packages went through a United Parcel Service facility in Fishersville, where Lotts worked.
Investigators say Lotts stole about 3,500 Oxycodone tablets valued at $35,000.
