10 sites in US named 'proving grounds' for driverless cars

In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation designated 10 "proving grounds" to encourage testing of automated vehicle technologies:
— City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute
— Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership
— U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center
— American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run, Michigan
— Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station
— San Diego Association of Governments
— Iowa City Area Development Group
— University of Wisconsin-Madison
— Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners
— North Carolina Turnpike Authority
