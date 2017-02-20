Crews work to repair water treatment plant

County workers and contractors are repairing damage at a Seattle wastewater treatment plant that dumped sewage into Puget Sound.
The West Point Treatment Plant discharged wastewater twice this month to avoid flooding and damaging equipment amid heavy rains.
KING-TV reported Monday (http://kng5.tv/2lzkn9M ) that officials said no further emergency bypasses had occurred.
About 250 million gallons of sewage and wastewater have been dumped since problems began Feb. 9.
King County officials say they are sampling Puget Sound water for quality.
Health and regulatory officials have been notified.
Signs will go up in the area to caution people against coming in contact with the water.
