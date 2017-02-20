Officials to update progress at NY Eco-Brewery District

New York state's oldest brewery is getting a modern upgrade.
Executives from Rochester-based North American Breweries have scheduled a press conference with elected officials Tuesday to discuss the planned Genesee Eco-Brewery District.
Governor Andrew Cuomo was at the Genesee Brewery this past fall to announce plans to transform the site to a tourist destination. Plans include installation of an advanced brewing system, expansion of the Genesee Brew House restaurant and new event space.
The Genesee Brewery was founded in 1878 and makes the Genesee line of beers.
