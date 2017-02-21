Quanta Services misses Street 4Q forecasts

Quanta Services Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $87.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.
The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $198.4 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.65 billion.
Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.5 billion.
Quanta Services shares have climbed roughly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 5 percent. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
