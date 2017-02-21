Revenue declines at Standing Rock Sioux casino

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is facing a budget shortfall of nearly $6 million due to declining revenue at its casino.
Tribal leaders say a slowing economy and a snowy winter contributed to losses at the Prairie Knights Casino. Also, the closure of the casino's main access road due to the oil pipeline protest impacted the facility's bottom line.
Tribal financial officer Jerome Long Bottom says the tribe will face some tough choices in the months ahead on what to fund. The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2m7SXFU0 ) reports the casino's turnaround depends on how quickly Highway 1806 is reopened and how long it takes to entice customers to return.
