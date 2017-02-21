Sotherly Hotels reports 4Q results

Sotherly Hotels Inc. on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The Williamsburg, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $2.1 million, or 12 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $746,000, or 5 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $15.1 million. Revenue was reported as $152.8 million.
Sotherly Hotels expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.02 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $156 million to $158.5 million.
The company's shares have climbed almost 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38 percent in the last 12 months.
