Business

February 24, 2017 3:48 AM

Cuomo: NY alcoholic beverage business continues to expand

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Local producers of beer, wine, cider and liquor have opened 32 new off-site stores in New York state in the past year — evidence the state's alcohol industry continues to age well.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the numbers on Thursday. A new state law allows local farm breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries to operate off-site stores to better connect with consumers.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says the businesses are helping to revitalize local economies by creating jobs, benefiting local agriculture and increasing tourism.

The administration says 105 off-site stores can now be found in 35 counties throughout the state.

