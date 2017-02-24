Rehab center CEO accused of paying kickbacks for patients

The CEO of a Delray Beach rehab center raided last year has been accused of paying more than $325,000 in kickbacks to sober home operators who brought in patients for treatment.
News outlets report 41-year-old Chapters Recovery owner Daniel Kandler was arrested Thursday and charged with 93 felony counts of patient brokering.
A police report accuses Kandler of paying tens of thousands of dollars each to the operators of three sober homes in exchange for getting patients to enroll at Chapters.
Kandler is the sixteenth arrest that the Palm Beach County Sober Home Task Force has made since October. The task force was formed with funding from the state legislature last year following reports about corruption in the drug treatment industry.
It's unclear whether Kandler has an attorney.
