Authorities: Pill sellers deceive consumers in $6.5M scam

The Maine attorney general's office and federal authorities have filed a complaint against three corporations and six individuals accused of falsely advertising, marketing, distributing and selling pills for joint pain and memory problems.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2meFf7q ) the consumer fraud lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in federal court. Two corporations and four individuals have agreed to settle for a combined $500,000.
Authorities say the defendants made more than $6.5 million by deceiving vulnerable consumers into believing they were receiving medically proven products to improve their memory and joint health. Consumers were also misled about the costs of the products.
One defendant was incorporated in Wyoming, but used a South Portland address as its primary business address.
