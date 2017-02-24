Business

February 24, 2017 5:12 PM

New Mexico school leaders plead for more state funding

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

Public school superintendents from across New Mexico are urging lawmakers to restore school funding cuts even if it means raising more money from taxes.

Superintendents from more than a dozen rural and urban school districts of Friday urged members of the Democrat-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Susana Martinez to reach a budget compromise that increase school revenues at a news conference.

The state Senate is considering a House-approved budget plan that would hold overall school funding steady in the coming fiscal year by collecting $250 million in new taxes and fees. The plan was opposed by Republican lawmakers and criticized by Martinez as out-of-touch with New Mexico values.

Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia says classrooms are sure to feel the effects of recent cuts to revenues and reserves.

