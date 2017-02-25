Motorists seeing slightly lower gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.32. That's down a penny from last week.
Motorists were paying $1.57 for gas last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.29, the same as last week. But that's still much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $1.71.
AAA says gas prices have been staying stable due to lower driving demand and an oversupplied market as a result of increased U.S. gas production.
