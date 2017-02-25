Bismarck school plans to build financial education center

A Catholic school system in Bismarck is planning to build a financial education center for students, after receiving a $2 million donation.
Officials at Light of Christ schools and the head of Choice Financial announced the construction of the new center Thursday, The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2lV5xYJ ) reported. The center aims to improve financial literacy and foster business skills among the school's students.
"Personal finance or financial literacy teaches lessons on credit cards and loans. This is so useful for upcoming college students such as myself that will be on their own in the future," Madison Baumgartner, a senior at St. Mary's, said.
Choice Financial donated the $2 million as part of the school system's campaign for a new high school.
"We want to be there for the children at an early age to help teach them on how to manage their money, how to invest their money, how to be responsible with their money and build a healthy financial future," said Brian Johnson, president and CEO of Choice Financial.
Johnson said half of the company's donation will go toward scholarship and tuition reimbursement to help families enroll their children at St. Mary's.
"We're extremely proud that (our employees) want to be there with their time, their energy and their efforts, to be part of the learning process and to make this project and partnership a successful one — and hopefully a model for other people to look at," he said.
According to a news release from Light of Christ schools, the campaign has raised $23.1 million in donations.
