Report: State senator's law firm dealings under scrutiny

A newspaper report says a suburban Chicago legislator works at a law firm that's been paid $9 million over five years for doing legal work for state agencies, government workers' pension funds and local governments.
The Chicago Sun-Times examined (http://bit.ly/2lA9zYs ) business conducted by Burke Burns & Pinelli in Chicago where Democratic Sen. Don Harmon is a partner.
The newspaper reports that work was done for over 20 government bodies including Cook County and the city of Chicago. The firm has also worked on budgets the Oak Park legislator voted on, including for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Elected in 2002, Harman says the firm "periodically" represents the state and state agencies. He says other attorneys handle those cases and he receives no "financial benefit from state or state-affiliated work done by the firm."
