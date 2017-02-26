Meeting sought with West Virginia leaders from Congress

Demonstrators at the Capitol in Charleston are calling on the state's congressional delegation to hear their concerns about the Affordable Care Act.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2lJmTrO ) reports more than 200 people gathered Saturday to invite the representatives to an April 19 town hall event inside the state Culture Center.
Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Reps. Evan Jenkins, David McKinley and Alex Mooney have previously indicated they want to repeal the law. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has said he wants to fix the parts of the law that don't work instead of repealing it.
The demonstrators want the delegation to refrain from voting on any health care law before attending the town hall meeting. They also don't want them to vote for any bill that takes away health care for West Virginia families.
