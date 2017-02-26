Colorado city faces economic loss after prison's closure

Gov. John Hickenlooper's office is looking for funding to help the eastern Colorado town of Burlington recover after losing its largest employer.
The Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2mzrz2S) Sunday that Burlington has been struggling to deal with a significant economic loss following last summer's closure of the Kit Carson Correctional Center.
The prison was the town's largest electricity customer, paying a $619,000 annual utility bill. Burlington is also missing out on $65,000 a year that came from the prison's daily inmate fee.
Hickenlooper's office has asked for a $515,000 plan that would backfill a portion of the property taxes lost to Burlington and the county because of the prison's closure.
But town leaders are still concerned because they say it won't be enough to cover even half of this year's losses.
