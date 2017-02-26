Business

February 26, 2017 11:22 AM

Hawaii bills tackle domestic violence, candidate tax returns

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ Associated Press
HONOLULU

Hawaii lawmakers are nearing the halfway point of the 2017 legislative session.

They're reviewing bills that need to pass out of the originating chamber in the next two weeks.

On Monday, they will debate a measure that requires cosmetologists to undergo training about domestic violence. Supporters say hairdressers have close relationships with clients and can play a role in helping combat the problem.

Another proposal seeks to make it a crime to trespass on state lands. Gov. David Ige is pushing the bill, which critics say could affect homeless people. That's also set to be heard Monday.

On Tuesday, a Senate committee will take up a proposal to require presidential candidates to release tax returns if they want to appear on the state ballot.

