Gov. Christie set to unveil his final New Jersey budget

Republican Gov. Chris Christie is set to unveil his final budget as governor.
Christie's annual budget address Tuesday comes as the race to succeed him after two terms is fully underway and as the high-profile governor openly speculates about what his next job move might be.
The 2018 fiscal year budget gives the governor an opportunity to help shape his legacy.
But he's been under assault by Democratic candidates to succeed him. Leading candidate Phil Murphy has been particularly tough on Christie, whose policies he says have "failed."
While Republicans view Christie as a bulwark against Democratic legislative control, the governor is also under attacked by his own party.
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is promising to "audit" Trenton and wants to scrap the governor's planned statehouse restoration.
