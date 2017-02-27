LePage: Good management leads to Maine's $1B cash pool

Gov. Paul LePage took credit Monday for a record cash pool used by the state treasurer to pay bills that has now topped $1 billion.
LePage said his running state government like a business has led to the positive cash flow, making more funds than usual available to pay state expenses.
"You know I don't spend a lot," the Republican governor said on Fox network's "Fox & Friends." ''I only spend when I have to."
The money in the pool varies from day to day as revenues come in and expenditures go out, but it's averaged more than $1 billion in each of last seven months, except August, the Bangor Daily News reported. The cash pool is different from state's rainy day fund, which has a balance of more than $100 million.
LePage was interviewed on Fox a day after President Donald Trump discussed his plan with governors to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law. LePage said he wants to get rid of "Obamacare" and suggested replacing it with block grants so states can design programs to meet their specific needs.
"One size does not fit all," he said. "Every state has its unique dynamic."
During his appearance on the show, LePage said he "shared a few words" with the president. He smiled but didn't elaborate.
LePage has been compared to Trump for his blunt-spoken style and disdain for the news media. He appeared with Trump at several presidential campaign rallies in Maine.
Comments