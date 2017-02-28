House balks at Senate plan for oil spill damage account

Mississippi lawmakers may be unable to decide this year how to spend $750 million in oil spill economic-damage payments.
Senate Bill 2634 died Tuesday when the House Appropriations Committee didn't bring it up. Republican and Democratic House members from Mississippi's coast say the bill didn't have the detailed structure they wanted to determine how the money would be distributed.
For now, money that BP agreed to give Mississippi for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico is deposited in a general budget account. Lawmakers agreed to spend about $40 million of the first $150 million last year. The payments will be made over 17 years.
Under a multistate lawsuit settlement, BP is paying another $1.5 billion for coastal restoration projects in Mississippi.
