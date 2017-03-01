Fed survey finds economy growing at moderate pace

1:53 How to interview at a job fair Pause

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz"

1:48 Merced firefighter video shows response to Cyclist trapped under truck

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California