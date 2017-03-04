Keystone pipeline won't have to be built using US steel

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire Pause

1:18 Weaver Performing Arts presents "The Wizard of Oz"

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video