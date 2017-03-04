Engine repairs to delay return of Alaska ferry Kennicott

A ferry that's been out of operation since January for its annual overhaul will return to service later than expected because officials say it needs additional repair work.
CoastAlaska News reported (http://bit.ly/2mYPeKd) Friday that the Kennicott ferry will resume its coastal route from Washington state to Kodiak on March 30, two weeks later than planned.
Alaska Marine Highway General Manager John Falvey says the delay comes after crews found more work needed to be done on the Kennicott's engines.
At 20 years old, the ferry is among the youngest of ships in Marine Highway's fleet.
The Kennicott was sent to the shipyard for its annual overhaul later than scheduled so it could cover for other ferries needing repair.
The southwest Alaska ferry Tustumena will have its overhaul March 13.
