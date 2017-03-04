Following drought, Maine farmers to be surveyed on water use

Maine is leaning on farmers to help the state prepare for future droughts.
The drought in southern and central Maine last summer drew attention to the need to better understand how crop and livestock farmers use and rely on water.
Farmers should check their mail in the next few days for a survey that will provide the state with new information on irrigations and water sources used to raise crops and livestock on Maine farms.
The state hopes the information will guide partnerships between Maine government and farmers and shed light on the impact of drought.
The survey is voluntary and is being mailed to farmers early this month.
