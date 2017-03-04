Rule change could make Abe longest-serving leader in Japan

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire Pause

1:43 "Sugar" Shane Mosley is guest of honor at fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:01 Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines